PointPay (PXP) Price Hits $0.0193 on Exchanges

PointPay (PXP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. PointPay has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and $3.11 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PointPay has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One PointPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PointPay alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00156202 BTC.

About PointPay

PointPay was first traded on May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 838,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PointPay is pointpay.io.

PointPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a Estonia-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI.PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PointPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PointPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PointPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.