Polaris Share Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.50 Million (POLA)

Polaris Share (POLA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Polaris Share has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polaris Share coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Polaris Share has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $89,654.00 worth of Polaris Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polaris Share alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010959 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00156468 BTC.

Polaris Share Coin Profile

Polaris Share was first traded on June 15th, 2020. Polaris Share’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,401,916 coins. Polaris Share’s official Twitter account is @Polarishare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polaris Share is polarishare.io.

Buying and Selling Polaris Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Polaris service is the distributed trading system of incentive knowledge, the system which connects knowledge producers and users. This project enables knowledge producers to earn rewards and users to get higher quality knowledge with lower costs by evaluating the value of knowledge and trading knowledge beyond simply document-sharing services.The biggest advantage of PolarisShare is that it provides incentives according to the extent of each user's contribution and induces a user-centered voluntary and active ecosystem. It provides an environment where knowledge professionals can produce documents on specific topics and share or sell them at free or low transaction fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polaris Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polaris Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polaris Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polaris Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polaris Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.