Polis (POLIS) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Polis has a market capitalization of $472,292.75 and approximately $5.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005555 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2021. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins and its circulating supply is 15,536,392 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

