Polkacity Hits One Day Volume of $384,053.00 (POLC)

Polkacity (POLC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 27th. Polkacity has a total market cap of $283,903.26 and $384,053.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkacity coin can now be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polkacity has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,249.86 or 0.99992507 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00055898 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00062996 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

About Polkacity

POLC is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

