Polkadex (PDEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $203,987.00

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00006581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $203,987.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 3,141,810 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadex’s official website is www.polkadex.trade.

Polkadex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

