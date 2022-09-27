PolkaFoundry Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $247,561.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain.It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays.The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate).”

