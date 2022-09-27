Polkalokr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $728,455.00 (LKR)

Polkalokr (LKR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.54 million and $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkalokr’s official website is lokr.io.

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkalokr mission is to restore trust & simplicity to complex token ecosystems by creating a multi-chain token escrow platform, that puts token distribution into the hands of network participants through governance-as-a-service.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkalokr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

