PolkaWar Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $546,572.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $546,572.00 and $458,864.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar launched on May 11th, 2021. PolkaWar’s total supply is 82,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolkaWar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaWar is a blockchain-based NFT gaming platform and marketplace. Inspired by the recent crypto NFT and gaming narratives, PolkaWar aims to combine and synergize them both to build an attractive platform.The game allows every player to build a character and participate in the battle against other players. Further, PolkaWar will also include an NFT marketplace, where players can sell their items, weapons and upgraded equipment for crypto. Some of the items can even be redeemed for real-world replicas.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

