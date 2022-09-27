Polker Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $217,359.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s launch date was June 21st, 2021. Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polker’s official website is pkr.io.

Buying and Selling Polker

According to CryptoCompare, “PKR allows all users from investors and crypto-enthusiasts to gamers and developers to trade, pay, create, and play across any of its supported cryptocurrency networks.”

