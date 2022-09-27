Pollux Coin (POX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $140.46 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00015004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 80.5% against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $140.46 million and $10,335.00 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010944 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00156202 BTC.
Pollux Coin Coin Profile
Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pollux Coin
