Portal (PORTAL) Trading Up 72.2% This Week

Portal (PORTAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Portal coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Portal has a total market capitalization of $36,232.00 and $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Portal has traded 72.2% higher against the dollar.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Portal’s genesis date was April 20th, 2018. Portal’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Portal’s official Twitter account is @contact2portal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Portal’s official website is www.project-portal.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal intends to build a virtual reality ecosystem based on blockchain technology. Portal refers to the “transposition Gate” and means that users will be provided with a through-type and immersive virtual reality experience.”

