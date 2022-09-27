Portion (PRT) Reaches Market Cap of $477,810.27

Portion (PRT) traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Portion has a market capitalization of $477,810.27 and approximately $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Portion has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,649.45 or 0.99943250 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00060546 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005714 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00064114 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2021. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

