PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $394,902.00

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $394,902.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005275 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00843078 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 114,946,369 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

