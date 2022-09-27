Potentiam Price Reaches $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Potentiam has a total market cap of $389,909.19 and approximately $16,546.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Potentiam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Potentiam has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003950 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010929 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066422 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10154247 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Potentiam Coin Profile
Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Potentiam
Receive News & Updates for Potentiam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Potentiam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.