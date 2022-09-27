Potentiam Price Reaches $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Potentiam has a total market cap of $389,909.19 and approximately $16,546.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Potentiam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Potentiam has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066422 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10154247 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Potentiam Coin Profile

Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Potentiam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Potentiam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Potentiam using one of the exchanges listed above.

