PowerPool Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, PowerPool has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $3.28 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,962.30 or 0.99824225 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00059086 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005758 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00064083 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,108,386 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars.

