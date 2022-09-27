Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.70.

PDS stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $650.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.39.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.28. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

