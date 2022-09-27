Premia (PREMIA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $85.00 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Premia has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Premia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $85.00 million and $548,646.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Premia’s official Twitter account is @PremiaFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

