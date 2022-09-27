Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pretium Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 829,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,932,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,087,000. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.