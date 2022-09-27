Primas (PST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $695,539.00

Primas (PST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. Primas has a total market cap of $729,100.00 and approximately $695,539.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primas has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primas’ official website is primas.io.

Buying and Selling Primas

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

