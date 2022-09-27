Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,353 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after buying an additional 552,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,233,000 after buying an additional 26,015 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

DAL stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

