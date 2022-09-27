Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,093,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $166.56 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.01 and its 200 day moving average is $186.80.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

