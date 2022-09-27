Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after acquiring an additional 418,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 240,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after acquiring an additional 138,876 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,066,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 99,138 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04.

