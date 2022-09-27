Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,349 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average is $114.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

