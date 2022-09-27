Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,286 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $88,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 135.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $63.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

