Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 29,392 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,392 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 161.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

