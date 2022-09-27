Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $93,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

