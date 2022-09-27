Project Inverse (XIV) Market Capitalization Achieves $298,087.00

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $298,087.00 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011125 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070791 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10822250 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,964,237 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Project Inverse is projectinverse.com.

Project Inverse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVERSE is a non-custodial, counter-volatility, decentralized protocol that allows users to take advantage of the downward moves of select assets. INVERSE is powered by the XIV token, a free-floating, inverse-yielding, BEP-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

