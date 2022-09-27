Prometeus Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.35 or 0.00028291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $110.48 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

