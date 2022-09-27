Propy Hits Market Capitalization of $63.00 Million (PRO)

Propy (PRO) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Propy has a total market cap of $63.00 million and $8.51 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Propy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Propy Profile

Propy launched on July 17th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Propy is www.propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Propy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets.Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction.Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

