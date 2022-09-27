ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Raised by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average is $90.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.