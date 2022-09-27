Proton (XPR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.48 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $20.48 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 19th, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

