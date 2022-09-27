PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.1% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

MRK opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

