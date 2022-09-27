PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 802.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

