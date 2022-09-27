PSI Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $983,000. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2,230.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

