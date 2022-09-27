PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 339,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1,130.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37.

