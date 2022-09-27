PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

