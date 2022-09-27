PSI Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

PYPL opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $276.78. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

