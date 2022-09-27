PSI Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $165.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.16 and its 200 day moving average is $160.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

