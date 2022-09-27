PSI Advisors LLC Sells 2,874 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,405 shares of company stock worth $8,644,797 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

