PSI Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

