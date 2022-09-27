PSI Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

