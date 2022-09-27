Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,015,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,503,000 after buying an additional 121,421 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,342,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Insider Activity

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 3.4 %

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

