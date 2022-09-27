PuddingSwap (PUD) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One PuddingSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PuddingSwap has a total market capitalization of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010947 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PuddingSwap

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PuddingSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PuddingSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PuddingSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

