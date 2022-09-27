Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at $20,558,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Pulmonx Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Pulmonx by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $610.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.