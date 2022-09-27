Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 18.3 %

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $1.81 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $67.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

