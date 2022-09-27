Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.92.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $480.30 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $527.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.97. The company has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $496,810,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

