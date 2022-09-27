Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salesforce in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

NYSE:CRM opened at $146.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $144.79 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $278,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,233,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $18,322,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7,803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the sale, the executive now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,681,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.