Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a research note issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst B. Das now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of BRKR opened at $48.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bruker has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $87.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,188,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after acquiring an additional 296,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,078,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,207,000 after acquiring an additional 67,217 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

