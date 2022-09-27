Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

BJ opened at $75.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,403 shares of company stock worth $3,762,136 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

