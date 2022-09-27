QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0267 on Top Exchanges

QASH (QASH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. QASH has a total market cap of $9.34 million and $39,706.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,121.15 or 0.99927998 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00055126 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00063246 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.